Julie Delpy paid a 'tenth' of Ethan Hawke's salary for Before Sunrise

Julie Delpy was paid a "tenth" of her co-star Ethan Hawke's salary for 1995 movie Before Sunrise.

The 49-year-old French-American actress and the Boyhood star, 48, played lovers in Richard Linklater's romantic drama, which spawned two sequels. But speaking to Variety at the Zurich Film Festival, Julie admitted she received a fraction of Ethan's pay for the first film.

"On the Before movies, the first film I think I was paid maybe a tenth of what Ethan was paid," she said.

Julie kept fighting for wage equality before she starred in the second movie, Before Sunset, in 2004 - for which she was "paid half" of what Ethan earned, but when it came to the third film in the franchise, 2013's Before Midnight, Julie and Ethan were paid the same.

"The third movie I said, 'Listen guys, if I'm not paid the same, I won't do it,'" she said.

As for whether or not there will be a fourth film in the franchise, Julie explained that she doesn't think it's very likely, as she's not sure whether viewers will want to watch a "50-year-old woman expressing herself."

"I think it's all cute before that... It's a very tough business, and it's fine because I'm tough as hell, but it's a cruel business," she mused. "I think we're done now... but we went back to it every nine years. It was an interesting study of a 20-year-old falling in love, a 30-year-old falling in love again and then at early 40's how to sustain that love. It's really about the relationship."