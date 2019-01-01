Chelsea Handler insists she and Jennifer Aniston are still friends

Chelsea Handler has slammed rumours suggesting she and Jennifer Aniston are no longer friends.

The duo first became pals when the former Friends star appeared on the 44-year-old comic's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately back in 2012, but reports later surfaced the duo had fallen out when Jennifer married her second husband Justin Theroux in 2015.

Appearing on Australian talk show The Project on Thursday, Chelsea addressed the speculation and insisted she remains good friends with the actress.

"We are! We are (friends)!" she insisted when asked if the two were still in touch. "Don't read those magazines! Don't believe any of it! We're friends. Don't worry... I love Jen."

The pair had certainly patched up their rumoured feud by February, as Jennifer invited Chelsea to her star-studded 50th birthday party.