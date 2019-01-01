Keke Palmer gives herself 'time to recover' after emotional roles

Keke Palmer makes sure she gives herself time out to recover from tough roles.

The 26-year-old has been in the business for 15 years and has more than 30 credits to name, such as Akeelah and the Bee, Scream Queens, True Jackson, VP, and the recent Hustlers.

She experienced her biggest learning curve when she starred and executive produced the 2018 gritty drama Pimp, in which she played a female pimp named Wednesday, and finally discovered why some actors need to take time off after intense projects.

"My feelings don't know that this is a joke," Keke told Teen Vogue. "My emotions are actually going through the feelings of the character, whether I'm pulling from a personal experience or allowing myself to be devastated by whatever this character is experiencing. If you're going to do a deep role, it has to be meaningful to you. You've got to be sure about it and give yourself the opportunity and time to recover. I didn't respect my feelings enough to understand that until I did that role."

Following that experience, the actress has become very selective about what roles she chooses in order to help protect her mental health.

"Even if it comes down to an audition tape, I'm not f**king going there if there's no need to," she added. In a separate interview with StyleCaster, Keke shared the decision-making process she goes through when considering a role.

"It's a lot of different things. Do I care about this character? Do I feel like I can add to this character? Can I make this character come alive? What is the project saying?" the star explained. "I always want to be able to say whatever I'm doing; this is why. As an artist, I want to be able to know that my voice was a part of it."