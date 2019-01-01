Prince Harry launches lawsuit against newspaper bosses amid phone hacking allegations

Prince Harry has launched a lawsuit against the owners of The Sun and The Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking into his phone.

The British royal claims bosses at News UK and MGN, the umbrella organisations behind the two newspapers, should be held liable for the illegal interception of his personal voicemails.

Prince Harry's phone hacking lawsuits were filed in Britain's High Court on 27 September (19), according to Entertainment Tonight, but it is not clear when the allleged hacking took place.

The royal's latest legal battle has come to light just days after he released a rare public statement against the members of the British media, particularly the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, over the way they have treated his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

He also announced he had filed a legal action against the outlet for misuse of private information.

"My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Harry's statement read.

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face..., I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.

Harry's legal spokesperson has confirmed the Mail on Sunday lawsuit, stating, "We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband."

Any cash won in the case will reportedly benefit an anti-bullying charity.