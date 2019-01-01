Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson's birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow had nothing but good words for her ex-husband Chris Martin's current girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, as she helped celebrate her 30th birthday.

Dakota is currently dating the 42-year-old Coldplay frontman, who spent 11 years married to Gwyneth and shares his two children - 15-year-old daughter Apple and 13-year-old son Moses - with her.

However, Gwyneth, 47, and the Yellow rocker have remained close friends, with both families even holidaying together. And the Avengers: Endgame actress proved how close they really are as she shared a sweet post honouring Dakota on her special day.

"Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," she posted on Friday, alongside a black-and-white snap of the Fifty Shades of Grey actress with her dogs.

Many fans praised the Oscar-winning star's post, and recognised her healthy relationship with her ex-husband.

"What a super sweet thing to say," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Changing all the ex rules. ‘More power to you!!!’ ‘It’ so lovely that you all get along."

Dakota also got an Instagram wish that day from her film star mother Melanie Griffith, who posted a childhood photo of her daughter with the caption: "My Coqui... Happy Birthday my beautiful girl!

"I am honored to be your Mama. So so proud of you! I love you with all of my heart!"

Dakota has been dating Chris since 2017, and the pair split briefly earlier this year, before reconciling.