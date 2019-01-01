Angelina Jolie 'didn't recognise herself' at the end of Brad Pitt relationship

Angelina Jolie "lost herself" when she was married to ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star called time on her relationship with the actor back in 2016, after 11 years of dating and two years of marriage - during which time the star says she "didn't recognise herself".

"I don’t know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit," the star told French magazine Madame. "I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation.

"It was a complicated moment, where I didn’t recognise myself anymore, where I had become… how can I say… smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn’t necessarily visible," she explained.

Jolie confessed she was devastated by the breakup, adding: "I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt.

"On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling," she considered, before finding a more positive outlook. "Maybe this is what being human is in the end… On top of all this, I suffered some health issues.

"All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive."