Constance Wu goes to acting classes on her days off because that’s where she feels the “most free”.

The 37-year-old started acting in a community theatre in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, at the age of 12 before training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

She has since found success with hit sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, but the Golden Globe-nominated actress loves her job so much that she even goes to acting classes on her days off.

“I love what I do. It’s more fun for me than going to a party,” she told Britain’s Guardian newspaper. “When I have a day off, I go to acting class. I’m there with all the other actors who are struggling and waiting tables and trying to become actors, just because it’s fun. It’s where I feel most free.”

She also opened up about the early days of her career, and recalled a time when she was living in New York during her early 20s and was juggling her job as a waitress with auditions. While deciding whether to retrain as a speech therapist or to focus on her acting career, she decided to ditch her acting dream because of a "pathetic reason".

“I had a boyfriend I was in love with, who wasn’t too psyched with the idea of being with an actress, because it wasn’t stable. He wasn’t like: ‘I don’t want to be with an actress,’ but he said: ‘I just want a partner with a stable job.’ I tried it. It didn’t work for me. And that relationship did not end up working out," Wu explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wu teased the latest developments for the two follow-up movies to last year's smash hit, Crazy Rich Asians.

“I’m still friends with Jon M. Chu (the director). Last I talked to him, they were still working on the scripts," she stated.