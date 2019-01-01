Busy Philipps almost divorced husband over parenting responsibilities

Busy Philipps was ready to walk out on her husband Marc Silverstein when he wouldn't pull his weight with their two daughters.

The Cougar Town actress shares Birdie Leigh, 11, and six-year-old Cricket Pearl with the I Feel Pretty director, but was ready to walk away from their marriage when she felt like she was parenting their daughters solo.

"Marc was like, 'I'll do anything'. And I was like, 'Okay, then do everything. Because I have done it all, all by myself, and I'm done, dude'," Busy, 40, told Harper's Bazaar magazine. "I was fully out the door. I wasn't expecting anything from him, but what we ended up doing was creating our own system."

The star explained Marc then decided he'd scale back on his work commitments to spend more time with the kids, which she says has been great for her family.

"He now loves his mornings with the girls," she revealed. "He'll make my Bulletproof coffee and bring it into the bedroom while I'm still sleeping, and then leave to take the kids to school. He has conversations with them that I'm jealous of... The closeness he now has with these girls, it's really special."

And Busy highlighted just how much her daughters love Marc - claiming they sometimes slip up and call her "dad" too!

"Like when did that ever happen?" she joked.