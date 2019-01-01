Millie Bobby Brown blocks out 'toxic people' from her life

Millie Bobby Brown has no time for negativity in her life.

The Stranger Things actress rose to fame at the age of 12 for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series and has faced her fair share of public scrutiny on social media - including last month, when she shared a video on Instagram pretending to apply her new skincare products.

Speaking to Seventeen at the Pandora Me Charm Academy in New York on Friday, the 15-year-old insisted she's doing all she can to block out the haters and focus on her wellbeing.

“I block out all negativity in my life, so anyone or anything that’s getting in the way of me being happy will no longer be in my life,” she insisted. “And I think that toxic people – people that don’t just genuinely make you happy – you need to block out and, obviously, negativity on social media is not healthy.”

Mille went on to insist spending time doing what makes you happy is the key to self-confidence and self-love, adding: “You need to put yourself in a happy space.

"Make sure that you love yourself and that you’re doing things that are ultimately going to make you happy," she explained. "Once you do that first, then you will find your self-confidence and self-love throughout all of that journey.”