Demi Moore rapist revealed as L.A. club landlord

The man who allegedly raped Demi Moore when she was just 15 years old has been revealed as Los Angeles club landlord.

Demi made the revelation in her memoir Inside Out, claiming her mother Virginia 'Ginny' King would take her to bars to help get attention from men, and alleging she returned home one night to find an older man, who had a key, in the house.

According to the actress, he raped her before saying: "How does it feel to be w**red out for $500 (£400)?"

The Ghost star identified the man as family friend Val Dumas - real name Basil Doumas - who was the Greek-born landlord of the popular La Cage Aux Folles club. While Val died in 1997 at the age of 68, George Germanides, who ran the Mirabelle restaurant with Doumas, spoke to Britain's The Sun newspaper about his former pal.

"His real name was Basil and his nickname was always Val. He was a sort of silent partner of mine from 1974," he shared. "He had a lot of money. I bought him out after seven years."

George added he has "no idea" if the allegations are true.

Speaking on Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer last month (Sep19), the G.I. Jane star admitted she blames her mother for the ordeal, explaining: "I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction, but she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way."