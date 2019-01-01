Ellie Kemper is a new mum

Ellie Kemper is a mother of two.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed she had given birth to a son named Matthew a month ago.

"Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew! He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom's desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He’s a good boy," she wrote in the caption alongside a selfie of her with the baby strapped to her chest.

It was revealed that the 39-year-old was pregnant with her second child in June, when her stylist Jessica Paster let the news slip via Instagram by posting shots of Ellie in a red snakeskin outfit at an industry event and referred to her as a "beautiful mommy to be".

She subsequently opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly & Ryan, revealing that she has struggled more with this pregnancy than when she was carrying her son James, who was born in July 2016.

"The first trimester was awful. I have a two year old now, and when I was pregnant with him, I was fine," she said. "(This time the) first trimester was just terrible - just tired and nauseous and all of it!"

The actress also shared that she and her husband, writer and producer Michael Koman, initially decided not to find out the sex of their unborn child ahead of the baby's birth, but he was starting to have second thoughts.

"My husband really wants to find out just so we don't have to pick names for both (sexes)," she added. "(But) I've actually thought so little about the names so far."