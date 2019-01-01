Todd Phillips thanks Michael Moore for defending Joker

Joker director Todd Phillips has thanked Michael Moore for passionately defending the movie.

The new movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain, received acclaim in August upon its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the coveted Golden Lion for best film. The discourse surrounding the movie changed in the weeks leading up to its cinema release, with people voicing concerns that it may incite real-life violence.

Over the weekend, documentary filmmaker Moore, who won an Oscar for Bowling for Columbine, about the Columbine High School massacre and gun culture in America, wrote a lengthy Instagram post imploring people to watch it.

"All we Americans have heard about this movie is that we should fear it and stay away from it. We’ve been told it’s violent and sick and morally corrupt," he wrote. "We’ve been told that police will be at every screening this weekend in case of 'trouble.' Our country is in deep despair, our constitution is in shreds, a rogue maniac from Queens has access to the nuclear codes - but for some reason, it’s a movie we should be afraid of.

"I would suggest the opposite: The greater danger to society may be if you DON’T go see this movie. Because the story it tells and the issues it raises are so profound, so necessary, that if you look away from the genius of this work of art, you will miss the gift of the mirror it is offering us."

He explained that the movie shows viewers about the America that produced U.S. President Donald Trump and went on to thank Phoenix, Phillips and Warner Bros "and all who made this important movie for this important time."

The Hangover filmmaker saw the post and simply wrote in the comments,"Wow. Thank you for this."