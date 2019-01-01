Priyanka Chopra wants James Bond role

Priyanka Chopra has put herself in the running to be the first female James Bond.

The Quantico actress, who is a massive fan of the British spy drama franchise, thinks it's definitely time for a female 007 - and she believes she's the perfect candidate.

"I've always been keen on (playing James Bond) but I can't put myself into the race obviously," she told Britain's Metro newspaper. "I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing to have a female Bond. Whether that's me or someone else, it's something I would love to see."

The Baywatch star made it clear she's a serious contender and, when asked which actress she could see stepping into Daniel Craig's shoes, she joked: "Me!"

"I don't know, I would just be very happy with the fact that it would be a woman," The Sky Is Pink actress explained. "I definitely think (it's time)."

Filming recently wrapped on the 25th Bond movie, No Time To Die, which is rumoured to be Craig's fifth and final outing in the role. His replacement has been a hot topic for years, with the likes of Richard Madden, Idris Elba, James Norton and Cillian Murphy named as hot favourites to take over.

It was recently reported that Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch would be "introduced as 007" in the upcoming movie, which hits cinemas in April.

Other franchise newcomers include Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Billy Magnussen, and they join returning stars including Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright.