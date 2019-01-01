Jameela Jamil has battled cancer twice

Jameela Jamil has silenced trolls online by revealing she's secretly battled cancer twice.

The 33-year-old British star's revelation came after she shared a picture of herself wearing a floral dress with huge puff sleeves with an off-the-shoulder neckline, to which a troll responded: "You are too old to dress like that. Not a good look."

Firing back with a series of tweets, Jameela insisted she's tired of men who comment with the "biggest nonsense" on her posts, insisting they're the "majority of people who say dumb s**t to me".

The Good Place actress then revealed that she had suffered from cancer on two occasions, explaining in a separate post: "I would just like to say, that as someone who has been chronically ill my whole life, and had cancer twice, I find it EXTREMELY offensive that there is a cultural taboo around aging.

"Those of us who fight for our lives and those who lost that fight young, deserve more respect."

The How to Build a Girl star also suffers from coeliac disease and severe food allergies, and her spine was damaged when she was hit by a car when she was 17.

In a later post she once again hit out at ageist views, writing: "It is a sickness of our society to look at aging as anything other than an achievement/privilege."