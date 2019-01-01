NEWS James Van Der Beek and wife expecting baby number six Newsdesk Share with :







James Van Der Beek is set to become a dad for the sixth time.



The Dawson's Creek star revealed the news his wife Kimberly is pregnant again during Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars.



The 42-year-old actor, who is competing on the current season of the U.S. competition series, showed off a clip of the couple's first ultrasound, and said, "Hearing the heartbeat was something we never take for granted," revealing his wife has suffered three miscarriages.



"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family," he added on Instagram. "We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we’d ever do.



"@Vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to 'carry', these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve.



"We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we’d find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us - this time - we walked out with tears of joy."



James and Kimberly, who wed in Israel in 2010, are already parents to Olivia, nine, Joshua, seven, Annabel, five, Emilia, three, and 15-month-old Gwendolyn.