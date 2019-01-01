Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie reunite for new action thriller

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are reuniting for a remake of French action-thriller Le Convoyeur.

The original 2004 movie starred Albert Dupontel as security guard H, who has an ulterior motive when he takes a job with an armoured truck company that is responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles every week.

Ritchie is set to direct, with Statham as his leading man, after Miramax won the rights to the French movie.

According to Deadline, the as-yet-untitled film will follow the perspectives of different characters and feature a star-studded ensemble cast, similar to the British filmmaker's previous movies.

"I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees," Ritchie told Deadline.

Miramax boss Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson will produce the film, which will be a follow-up to Ritchie's upcoming thriller The Gentlemen, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell, and is also being released by the studio.

"Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavour of these two longtime friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic," Block said.

It will be the first time that Ritchie and Statham have worked together since 2000's Snatch, which also starred Brad Pitt, Stephen Graham, and Benicio Del Toro.

The remake was originally supposed to be called Cash Truck and star Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock and directed by Josef Wladyka, according to Collider. The story would've followed Bullock playing a down-on-her-luck American who takes a job in London.