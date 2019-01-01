NEWS Jennifer Aniston's busy schedule stopping her from dating Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston doesn't have time for another relationship following her split from Justin Theroux.



The former Friends actress has been married twice - first Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and then to actor/director Theroux from 2015 until their separation in 2017 - but is perfectly happy with her current single status.



"Yeah, and I'm very busy," she told Howard Stern when asked if she was looking for love on his SiriusXM radio show. "For now. I'm promoting (comedy-drama The Morning Show). I'm prepping for next season."



While the DJ offered to help set the star up with a potential match, the 50-year-old screen star politely declined, adding: "Hey, listen, I just don't like being set up. I don't like it. I hate it."



Jennifer and Justin started dating in May 2011 and became engaged in August 2012. They have no children together.



The former couple announced their split in a statement to Us Weekly in February 2018, sharing: "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.



"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship... We are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."



Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer reminisced about her days on the hit U.S. sitcom Friends, and gushed about how much she enjoys spending time with her former co-stars.



She also revealed she had "just had dinner this week with the whole gang. Everyone was there."



"We all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard," Jennifer said of her meet-up with Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer.