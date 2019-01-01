Alec Baldwin and family scammed by fake Statue of Liberty tour operator

Alec Baldwin and his family were scammed by a fake tour operator as they planned a journey to see the Statue of Liberty over the weekend.

The 30 Rock star and wife Hilaria wanted to take their four children to go and see the iconic New York monument in style, so decided to shell out on $40 (£32.50) tickets after a bogus ticket seller promised they were for a tour of Liberty Island, where the statue is located.

However, the screen star soon discovered they'd been duped, after they were led to a tour bus with a destination of Liberty Park, New Jersey.

"I kid you not," Alec wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the ticket. "We paid. Then we read the tickets. NO ON EVER MENTIONED NEW F***ING JERSEY!!!"

Labelling it a "scam", Alec added to his followers that he and his brood ended up taking the free Staten Island Ferry to see the Statue, commenting: "It's the best ride in NY."

Following Alec's revelation, Bridesmaids star Ellie Kemper was among those to comment, writing: "Ahahahahahhahahahahaaaahaa well listen, a shuttle bus can be fun too!!"

Scam ticket sellers have operated near Battery Park in New York for years. Four vendors who didn't have the correct license have been arrested this year so far, while other dodgy vendors were asked to leave the park in August, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.