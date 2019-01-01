Edward Norton wanted The Incredible Hulk to be 'dark and serious'

Edward Norton wished that The Incredible Hulk was as "dark and serious" as Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.

The three-time Oscar nominee played scientist Dr. Bruce Banner and his green alter ego in the 2008 Marvel movie, which also starred Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, and William Hurt.

It made a massive $263 million (£214 million) at the global box office, but a sequel was scrapped, and Mark Ruffalo was announced as Norton's replacement in the 2012 superhero blockbuster, Avengers.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 50-year-old explained that he had originally pitched two dark Hulk movies - in a similar vein to Nolan's Batman trilogy - to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

"What Chris Nolan had done with Batman was going down a path that I aligned with: long, dark and serious. If there was ever a thing that I thought had that in it, it was the Hulk. It's literally the Promethean myth. I laid out a two-film thing: The origin and then the idea of Hulk as the conscious dreamer, the guy who can handle the trip. And they were like, 'That's what we want!'" Norton shared.

"As it turned out, that wasn't what they wanted. But I had a great time doing it. I got on great with Kevin Feige."

However, their relationship has been rocky, and back in 2010, Feige released a scathing statement, explaining why Norton had been sacked from the role and noting that Marvel would prefer an actor "who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented castmembers."

In the new interview, the Fight Club star called Feige's statement "cheap" and admitted he wouldn't have been prepared to commit years to the franchise.

"We had positive discussions about going on with the films, and we looked at the amount of time that would've taken, and I wasn't going to do that," he shared, before adding that he would've "wanted more money than they'd have wanted to pay me."