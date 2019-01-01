Lindsay Lohan confirms return to The Masked Singer Australia

Lindsay Lohan has dismissed rumours she's been axed from the judging panel of The Masked Singer Australia.

A report from Australian site New Idea emerged on Monday, with a TV insider claiming the Mean Girls actress had been dumped from the show after angering her co-stars with her "tricky demands" and "complete lack of respect".

However, the star is paying no heed to the speculation, confirming she will be back - and suggesting she won't be alone this time.

"For season two I'm bringing an American with me," she said during an appearance on the Hit Network's Hughesy and Kate Show, which is co-hosted by her fellow judge Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes.

The Parent Trap star went on to gush over the comic and their co-stars singer Dannii Minogue and radio star Jackie 'O' Henderson, adding: "It was just a really good experience. It was welcoming and very warm."

"In America everyone goes their own ways. But in Australia everyone gets to know each other," Lindsay continued. "And you all stay as friends. And you create a bond with each other."

Speaking on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show last week, Lindsay denied reports she was a "diva" on set and said people were just digging for "negativity".

"People want to find the negative for no reason. There was nothing negative about (filming The Masked Singer)," she said.

In addition to appearing on the hit Channel 10 show, the star is also relaunching her pop music career, after dropping her new single Xanax earlier this year.