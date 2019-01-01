NEWS Brie Larson wants to be a 'decent' person to 'every single person' she encounters Newsdesk Share with :







The 30-year-old actress has made it her mission to be kind to everyone she meets, and has said the key to being a good person is to start by being kind to yourself, and then working outwards to those around her.



When asked about her approach to activism, she said: “How can you be decent to every single person you encounter? It starts with you, and then it’s just in a one-foot radius around you.”



And Brie hopes her new movie ‘Just Mercy’ will inspire audiences to have that kind of introspection, as she says people need to analyse where their “hearts lie” in order to discover what their goals are.



Speaking to Variety magazine’s Power of Women issue, she added: “We as individual people need to look at ourselves and our biases, and where our hearts lie.”



The ‘Captain Marvel’ star is known for speaking out against issues she’s passionate about, and earlier this year called for more women to negotiate equal pay in order to close the gender pay gap for the sake of "the next woman”.



She said: "I want to talk about it, especially in a place like this.



"It's a trap that they make women feel icky about money [in all aspects of life].



"The reason why I was able to get the payment that I got from the movie [Captain Marvel], a lot of it had to do with the women who came before me...Don't do it for you. Do it for the next woman.”



Brie also said she is "grateful" to have broken the "glass ceiling" when 'Captain Marvel' smashed the $1 billion global box office barrier - which is rare for a female-led film - but thinks it is "bogus" that there's a preconception that women don't generate as much as men.



She added: "I'm grateful to have broken this glass ceiling. I don't know why it was so hard for people to believe it could happen



"I understand film history. ... This weird idea that women maybe can't open movies is bogus."