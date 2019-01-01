NEWS Elle Fanning went paintballing with Angelina Jolie Newsdesk Share with :







The 21-year-old actress starred with Angelina in 2014’s ‘Maleficent’ and its sequel, ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ - which is due to be released later this month - and has said she’s formed a close bond with the actress which saw them enjoy a day of paintballing together, along with Angelina’s six children.



Elle explained: “With Angelina, I was so young when I did the first film with her. I was very nervous then. My mom was with me. Now that I’m grown up, she sees me in a different way. We talked about different things.



“We went paintballing. Oh, she’s aggressive. We would do outings because her kids were there, so she was trying to schedule activities on the weekends. I had never gone paintballing before. We were in full-on armour. We were the only people in the place, with all of her kids. She and I were not on the same team. I was so bad. I hit their security guard in the neck, and he was on my team! [laughs] Angelina’s really good.”



The 44-year-old star has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.



Despite having formed a friendship with the A-list celebrity, Elle says she still gets starstruck when she meets other stars, and “totally freaked out” over meeting Beyoncé when she met her at just 13 years old.



Speaking to InStyle magazine’s November 2019 issue - which hits newsstands on October 18 - she said: “I also love seeing celebrities. I’m not jaded by that at all. I met Beyoncé at the Met Ball the first year that I was there [in 2011, when she was 13]. I totally freaked out over that. Leonardo DiCaprio, I totally freaked out over him too.”