Kim Kardashian's support for convicted killer pays off as he's released

Kim Kardashian has scored another huge victory in her efforts to seek prison reform - an inmate at the Washington, DC Central Detention Facility she backed has been released.

Momolu Stewart, 39, was just 16 when he was tried as an adult for murder and convicted in 1999.

His life sentence was suspended last week (04Oct19) and now he's a free man - two months after Kardashian urged Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno to consider showing him leniency in a letter she wrote.

The petition for Stewart’s release was filed under the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act.

"He is especially deserving of your consideration," Kim wrote in the letter, obtained by the New York Post. "He has been rehabilitated and is no longer dangerous to society.

"While he cannot go back and change what happened when he was 16 years old, he takes responsibility for the pain he has caused to the victim’s family, and feels true remorse for his role in the crime that resulted in the loss of life."

She went on to explain Stewart's "traumatic" upbringing, following the death of his father at the hands of his mother when he was six, led to his issues with the law.

"I have every confidence that upon his release he will continue to guide others away from a life of crime and continue on his own path to redemption and success," Kardashian added.

Kim met Stewart while shooting scenes for her upcoming documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, over the summer.

Last year (18), she successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to pardon grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug offence.

Kardashian has become a leading advocate for prison reform and is currently studying for a law degree, so she can better help those who are serving unnecessary time behind bars.