Zoey Deutch: 'Anxiety is my superpower'

Zoey Deutch has struggled with anxiety all her life, but has now come to the realisation that the issue is her "superpower".

The 24-year-old actress opened up about her mental health struggles in an interview for Cosmopolitan magazine, telling the publication that she "came into this world" suffering from anxiety.

"I used to hold my breath from anxiety when I was a baby and it would make me faint," she remembered. "There are times when it's debilitating, and there are times when it makes me laugh, like in the car today when I lost the plot entirely. But I actually feel like my superpower is my anxiety. It's one of my key motivators, and it's at the centre of my ambition."

Zoey, who can soon be seen in Zombieland: Double Tap, continued to explain that she is now getting worried that she will soon be approaching a quarter life crisis.

"I think I'm nearing it... or in it," she sighed. "There's nothing I can do. I just have to ride the wave. I fully have existential thoughts. What does it all mean? How are we here? What were we put on this earth to do? Then I'm like, 'Zoey, just stop.'"

Zoey, the daughter of Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and her husband Howard Deutch, is widely considered to be one to watch in the film industry, having already made waves starring in movies such as Set It Up and TV shows including the newly-released Netflix series The Politician.