Tyler Perry dedicates new studio soundstage to one-time critic Spike Lee

Tyler Perry has dedicated a soundstage at his new Atlanta, Georgia film complex to former critic Spike Lee after revealing the two moviemakers have patched up their differences.

Lee, who once accused Perry of promoting black stereotypes in his Madea movies, has been honoured alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, and Oprah Winfrey with his own soundstage at the Tyler Perry Film Studios.

But in spite of his rocky history with Lee, Perry has now told TMZ Live that he had to include the director because of what he has done to advance African-American cinema.

"You cannot deny what he has done in the film industry and how he has been at the forefront to help me and everybody else get to the place where we are... I just wanted to honour him for what he has done," Perry commented, revealing he and Lee once thrashed out their differences during a face-to-face meeting. "He came to my house and we sat down and we had a great conversation... This moment for me and Spike was a huge moment."

Perry opened his new studio complex over the weekend and welcomed Beyonce, JAY-Z, Winfrey, Goldberg, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others, to the new site, which features the first full-scale replica of the White House.

During a discussion in 2009 with Ed Gordon on Our World with Black Enterprise, the Do the Right Thing director equated Perry's work to minstrel shows.

Lee argued popularising characters like Madea is a disparaging action that spreads the idea of "buffoonery" in relation to black culture.