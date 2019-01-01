Downton Abbey headed for sequel after box office success - report

Downton Abbey producers are reportedly moving forward with plans for a sequel after the film's huge success at the box office.

The feature film spin-off from writer Julian Fellowes's TV period drama has earned more than $135 million (£110 million) in cinemas around the world, banking huge profits on a budget believed to be under $20 million (£16.3 million).

On the likelihood of a sequel being confirmed soon, an insider tells British newspaper The Sun: "Downton's popularity as a film has been phenomenal.

"It took $73 million (£60 million) in America alone and has been a roaring success. Julian and the team are over the moon with how it played out. No one expected it would be this big.

"The commercial viability of a second film is now a dead cert, so Julian has been told to start putting pen to paper on the follow-up."

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel at the movie's London premiere last month, Fellowes told WENN that a follow-up was likely if Downton was a success.

"We'll have to wait and see, won't we," he said. "That will depend on how the feature is received."

While Downton star Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson in the hit series and film, is also up for returning for a sequel, and commented: "That I'd do."