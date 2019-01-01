Today show anchors 'disturbed to the core' by Matt Lauer rape allegations

Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are "disturbed to the core" by Brooke Nevils's rape allegations against former anchor Matt Lauer, as detailed in Ronan Farrow's new book.

In Catch and Kill, Farrow reveals new information about what led to Lauer getting fired from the NBC morning show in November 2017, including naming Nevils as the previously anonymous former NBC News employee who initially complained about him.

The new publication details how Lauer allegedly lured Nevils back to his hotel room while she was covering the Sochi Olympics in 2014, pushed her against the door and kissed her, before pushing her onto the bed, "flipping her over, (and) asking if she liked anal sex". She claims that he then proceeded to rape her.

In a sombre segment on Wednesday's show, Guthrie and Kotb addressed the allegations, with the former - who worked with Lauer for five years - saying: "I feel like we owe it to our viewers to pause for a moment.

"This is shocking and appalling. I honestly don't even know what to say about it. I want to say I know it wasn't easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then, it's not easy now and we support her and any women who have come forward with claims. And it's just very painful for all of us at NBC and who are at the Today show. It's very, very, very difficult."

Kotb added: "We don't know all the facts on all of this, but there are not allegations of an affair, there are allegations of a crime.

"I think that's shocking to all of us here who have sat with Matt for many, many years. So I think we're going to just sort of continue to process this part of this horrific story and as you said, our thoughts are with Brooke. It's not easy what she did, to come forward. It's not easy at all."

A statement from officials at NBC News was also shared on the show, reading: "Matt Lauer's conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That's why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."

Although Nevils maintained she didn't want any money off the back of the allegations, she was eventually paid a "seven figure" sum. Lauer released a statement back in 2017, apologising for some of his actions, but contested some of the allegations made against him. He has not yet commented on the new allegations.