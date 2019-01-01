NEWS Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seeking more time to negotiate divorce settlement Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly seeking more time to negotiate their divorce settlement.



The superstar couple announced they were separating back in 2016, and officially became single again in April, after obtaining a bifurcated judgment, which ended their marriage but gave them time to tie up loose ends on a financial settlement.



According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Brad and Angelina are still wrangling over how to split their fortune, and have asked for a Los Angeles County Courts to allow them to continue with discussions using a private judge.



Their request has reportedly been granted, as long as they pay for the private judge's time overseeing the case themselves.



The divorce proceedings initially involved a tense custody battle over their six kids - 18-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, during which the Ocean's Eleven star was investigated and cleared of child abuse.



However, the pair had worked out a temporary custody agreement last November, and disputes between the former couple over the care of the children were resolved.



The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars began dating in 2005, and wed in 2014. They split in 2016, with Angelina citing irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.