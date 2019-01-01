Sharon Osbourne rules out working with Simon Cowell again

Sharon Osbourne has no interest in appearing alongside Simon Cowell on one of his TV shows again.

The Talk host previously claimed Simon axed her from the judging line-up of The X Factor U.K. last year for being "too old" and, despite his apologies over the incident, the TV personality has drawn a line under working with the star again.

"I don't want to work with him," Sharon told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "Because I said certain things about, and to, Simon, doesn't mean I hate him for ever, just for that second I don't like him... He is OK, it's just I don't want to work with him."

Her comments come shortly after the music mogul told the publication he has "no bad blood" with his former co-star, explaining: "I phoned her up the other day and said, 'Look, I'll be honest with you. How could I criticise you for being mouthy when it's the reason I hired you in the first place?!'"

However, despite Simon insisting Sharon is "is always welcome back" to his shows, she refuted his claims on her U.S. daytime show, quipping: "The other day? It was May 2018, I haven't heard from him since."

After Sharon, 67, was axed from the hit talent show, she took aim at Simon in a furious interview, raging: "If you want young, fire yourself and get rid of those man-t**s."