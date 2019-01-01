NEWS Kim Kardashian wants to meet 'amazing' Greta Thunberg Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian is in awe of teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg.



Greta, 16, recently delivered a scathing speech at a United Nations conference, telling world leaders that they had stolen her childhood with "empty words" - which struck a chord with reality TV star and trainee lawyer Kim.



"I think she is so brave. She is an amazing young girl. So brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups who can be so scary," she told Reuters, adding: "Climate change is a serious problem!



"I would love everyone in my family to meet her. She's such a brave and strong young woman and stands up for what she believes in," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued. "I would love to speak to her parents and ask them how they encourage her because she's on a platform which invites different personalities and opinions."



Meanwhile, the mother-of-four is actively teaching her kids to be more environmentally conscious, explaining: "My kids are cautious, we took out all the plastic out of our homes, and replaced it all with glass.



"There are now specific decisions based off the environment in our homes on a daily, like teaching them how do we recycle, how do we compost, etc. These are real decisions I have in my household now."



Kim also addressed the criticism Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have faced for flying on private jets, and insisted they're "still changing the world" with their "passion" for speaking out on important issues - including climate change.