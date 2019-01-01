Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates 10 years of Goop with topless photoshoot

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating the first decade of her lifestyle brand Goop by stripping off.

The Shakespeare in Love star appears topless in the November (19) Women in Hollywood issue of Elle magazine, posing in a series of skimpy designer outfits from Ralph Lauren and Chanel, and during the accompanying sit-down, the blonde beauty reveals she didn't truly unleash her ambitions until she launched the multi-million dollar company from her kitchen table at her home in London.

Despite early career success and an Oscar win, the actress admits she struggled to fit into male-dominated Hollywood.

"In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field," she shares. "You used to hear, 'That actress is so ambitious', like it was a dirty word."

The 47 year old now feels she's a business leader thanks to her Goop empire, adding that her time away from acting in recent years has clearly paid off - her company was valued at $250 million (£205 million) in 2018, and Paltrow insists that figure is much higher.

"That’s an old number," she says. "Of course it’s higher."

Paltrow recently spoke about reluctantly making her return to acting with The Politician, for which she teamed with her producer spouse Brad Falchuk.

'He had to convince me a little bit (because) I've got a pretty big day job over at (lifestyle company) goop.com," she said during a sit down with the Today show. "He was writing and he was like, 'I think I'm writing a part for you'. And I was like, 'I don't think I can do a part'. And lo and behold, here I am.'