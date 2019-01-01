Tyler Perry was unaware he'd hired actress on billboard

Tyler Perry had no idea an actress he cast in his new show, Sistas, was the hopeful who had purchased a billboard to get his attention.

The actor and director was uneasy when he realised Racquel Bailey was the girl behind the headline-grabbing stunt.

"That was scary as hell and I was really creeped out about it," Tyler told U.S. late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, when asked about the creative way she attempted to win him over.

"She auditioned. I didn’t even know it was her. I had separated the two in my mind. She got the job and after she gets the job, they tell me, 'Oh, that’s the girl from the billboard!' I go, 'What? Why didn’t somebody tell me?'"

But Perry insists he was won over by Bailey's talent.

"It’s good that she’s good, because if you put up a billboard and you suck, it’s not going to work." he adds.

Perry was initially left unimpressed after the aspiring actress paid $2,000 (£1,650) for a giant billboard pleading with him to give her a job.

The ad, which appeared over a road near Tyler's film studios in Atlanta, Georgia, featured Bailey's headshot alongside the words: "Attention Mr. Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady." The poster also featured Racquel's website and Twitter handle.

The move prompted the Madea franchise star to take to Instagram to urge others not to follow Racquel's lead.

Sharing a snap of the billboard, Tyler wrote: "Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose."