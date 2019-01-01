Kardashian sisters meet Armenian leaders in Yerevan

Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian added a presidential visit to their trip back to the family's ancestral home, Armenia, on Wednesday (09Oct19).

The reality TV stars and entrepreneurs, who baptised five of their seven kids at the St. Hovhannes-Mkrtich Church of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the capital Yerevan at the weekend, met with the country's leader, Armen Sarkissian, at his palace residence for dinner.

Sarkissian, who became President in April, 2018 after serving as the country's Prime Minister in the mid-1990s, was joined by his wife, Nouneh, for the Kardashian clan visit.

During their trip, the sisters, who previously met Armenia's former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan in 2015, laid flowers to pay tribute to the victims of the 1915 genocide, during which 1.5 million people lost their lives. Kim also met current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Officials representing the President took to Instagram after the dinner on Wednesday and revealed the Kardashians enjoyed their trip to the Presidential Palace.

"Kim and Kourtney said they’ve received very positive energy from their visit to Armenia," the post read, alongside photos from their meeting with President Sarkissian.