Lauren Conrad is a new mum

Reality TV star and designer Lauren Conrad is a new mum.

The Hills star and her husband William Tell have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Charlie Wolf.

The couple shared the news on Conrad's Instagram account on Wednesday, underneath an illustration of the growing family.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" the caption read.

The new parents welcomed son Liam James two years ago.

