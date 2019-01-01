NEWS Kevin Hart returns to work following near-fatal car crash Newsdesk Share with :







Kevin Hart has headed back to work as he continues his recovery following a life-threatening car crash.



The comedian was discharged from hospital last month after suffering a horror crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on the Mulholland Highway in Calabasas, California, with the star still undergoing intensive physical therapy.



However, according to E! News the star is fighting fit and has begun work on the marketing campaign for the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.



According to the news outlet, the three actors were all "happy to see him", and have reportedly reduced their work schedules to accommodate the recovering funnyman.



Hart's friend Jared Black was behind the wheel of the vehicle, while Black's fiancee, personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, sat in the backseat of the car with the star.



The couple are now reportedly planning to sue Hart over their injuries, arguing that his classic car did not have proper safety harnesses or airbags.