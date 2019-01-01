Jennifer Aniston wants romantic comedies to make a comeback

Jennifer Aniston desperately wants to see more romantic comedies on the big screen.

The Friends star misses the classic romcom era of the late 1980s and 1990s, which was dominated by the likes of Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan, and their iconic movies such as When Harry Met Sally..., Pretty Woman, You've Got Mail, My Best Friend's Wedding and Sleepless in Seattle.

Now, Jennifer has claimed that she wants to see more star-crossed lovers and budding romances make a comeback in Hollywood.

"It's changed so much. I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theatre, sit cosy. I think we should have a resurgence," she told Variety. "Let's get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl."

The 50-year-old is no stranger to romantic comedies, and has starred in The Object of My Affection, Picture Perfect, Along Came Polly and The Break-Up.

And while she's keen for that genre to have a revival, she revealed one particular type of movie that she refuses to be a part of.

"You're seeing what's available out there and it's just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it's big Marvel movies. Or things that I'm not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen," the actress shared.

Earlier this year, Meg revealed that she was writing a new romantic comedy of her own, with plans to possibly direct it as well.

"It's at Working Title Films. I'll just leave it at that. My God. You feel like you're jinxing it if you're talking about it. Hopefully, it's for me to direct," she shared in a chat with The New York Times.