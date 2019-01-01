Brie Larson and Marvel women have pitched all-female movie to Kevin Feige

Brie Larson and her female Marvel co-stars have joined forces to pitch an all-women movie to Kevin Feige.

The Oscar-winning actress played Captain Marvel in her own standalone movie, which was released earlier this year, and appeared in an empowering battle scene during Avengers: Endgame.

Cinemagoers were blown away when the extraterrestrial warrior united with fellow female superheroes including Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, as they protected Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a battle scene.

And in a new interview with Variety, Larson revealed that she and her co-stars have had talks with Marvel boss Feige about making their dream of an all-female movie a reality.

"I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea," she explained. "You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen."

According to editors at Variety, Feige has previously expressed an interest in an all-women Marvel film but has instead pressed forward with standalone films concentrating on one female hero, such as Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson's upcoming Black Widow spin-off, which will be released next year.

Larson later reflected on filming the Avengers: Endgame scene alongside her female co-stars, and said it felt like being part of a "coven".

"It was just a great day. To get to be with all of those women for the day... it felt like we were a part of this like coven working together for this goal," the 30-year-old smiled. "So, we get so excited and feel so much energy when you get to be around your peers and share stories."