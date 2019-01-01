Cuba Gooding, Jr. sex abuse trial stalls as new charges emerge

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding, Jr. has been indicted on new charges just before the start of his sex abuse trial.

Prosecutors have confirmed the latest drama unfolded on Thursday (10Oct19), as a judge was about to send his case to another courtroom for trial.

"The defendant has been indicted on the charges included in this docket as well as an additional incident previously uncharged," Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long explains to the New York Post.

Reports suggest Gooding appeared to be stunned by the development.

His case has now been sent to Manhattan Supreme Court, and the actor will be arraigned on the charges on Tuesday (15Oct19).

The latest development will delay the sex abuse trial, surrounding allegations the Jerry Maguire star molested an unidentified woman at a rooftop bar in June (19).

Cuba was arrested and charged with counts of misdemeanour sex abuse and forcible touching. He has denied the allegations.

It is unclear whether the new indictment involves another alleged victim.

The 51 year old was arrested after his 30-year-old accuser claimed he grabbed her breast as Claudine sat between them at the New York nightspot.

If convicted of the charges, the star faces up to a year behind bars, in addition to three years of probation and a $1,000 (£810) fine.