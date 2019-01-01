Hailee Steinfeld happy to take credit for setting up Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Hailee Steinfeld will take full responsibility for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's romance, because they make the perfect couple.

The actress and singer, who is a longtime pal of the pair, has dismissed reports suggesting she set Joe and Sophie up on a date three years ago, but she's happy to get the credit.

"I will totally take credit for that if they (people) are saying it," the True Grit star said during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (09Oct19), revealing she did rave about Joe when Sophie pressed her for details about the singer.

"I definitely got the, like, 'Tell me about Joe Jonas' call," she said. "Sophie and I have been friends for years. She's one of my favourite humans. And Joe, same. Joe and I worked together a couple years ago, and he is also a wonderful person, and it worked! So, I'll take credit for that, sure."

After tying the knot during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May (19), Joe and Sophie exchanged vows a month later in France.

Turner told Harpers UK in March (19) she and her future husband actually met over social media.

"We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time," she told the publication. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."