Riverdale cast bids farewell to late Luke Perry in powerful season premiere

The cast of Riverdale paid tribute to the late Luke Perry during the show's powerful season four premiere.

The emotional episode of the teen series, titled Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam, aired in America on Wednesday (09Oct19) night and served as a farewell to the actor, who died following a stroke in March (19), at the age of 52.

On the show, Perry's character, Fred Andrews, is discovered to have died after he was struck by a car, leaving his son Archie, played by KJ Apa, and his wife Mary (Molly Ringwald) to grieve.

The episode, which also featured regulars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse and an appearance by Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannon Doherty, concluded with the title card: "In Loving Memory, Luke Perry 1966-2019."

Perry's former colleagues also took to social media to remember the actor.

"Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke," wrote Reinhart. "We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke."

Castmate Skeet Ulrich took to the photo sharing site to post an image of Perry's favourite hat, which he left behind at the actor's home a week before his death.

"This was Luke’s favorite hat... he left it on my kitchen counter a week before he passed," Ulrich shared. "We talked several times that week about getting it back to him. Luke, you left WAY more than a hat! We miss you and keep you in our hearts every single day. Thank you for all you gave the world, tonight is for you."

Perry would have turned 53 on Friday (11Oct19).