Kim Kardashian West was baptised in Armenia

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was previously thought to have just had her and Kanye West's three youngest children, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and Psalm, four months welcomed into the Christian faith during her trip, but she's now revealed she joined her "babies" in the ceremony.



It is unclear whether her oldest daughter, six-year-old North was included in the baptism as she previously underwent the ritual in Jerusalem in 2015.



Kim - who wasn't joined by her husband on the trip - shared photos, which included North, from the church ceremony, on her Instagram account and wrote: "Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD (sic)"



Both Kim and North wore headscarves in the pictures, while the 38-year-old star's sister Kourtney Kardashian, along with her three children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign, could be seen in one of them.

During their visit to Armenia, the sisters - whose paternal ancestors were Armenian - also attended a dinner with the country's president, Armen Sarkissian.



When she arrived on her trip, Kim spoke of how "excited" she was to be there.



She tweeted on Sunday (06.10.19): "Almost 3 am in Armenia and I can't sleep I'm so excited to be here and see everyone!"



Last month, the brunette beauty revealed she had other reasons for visiting Armenia because she was keen to use local facilities to produce her SKIMS shapewear line.



She tweeted: "I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future.



"As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about. @ANCA_DC (sic)"

