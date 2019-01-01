Kourtney Kardashian on the hunt for a thief

Kourtney Kardashian recently turned detective after realising she had a thief in her entourage.

The reality TV star was alerted by her assistant, Megan, to a series of thefts while filming a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and in a promo for the show she decides to get to the bottom of the drama.

After Megan informs her boss there's money missing from her wallet, Kourtney says, "I specifically handed 20 bucks to the valet. And I had hundreds and I threw them back into my bag."

Her assistant then responds, "OK... there's no hundreds there right now!"

The missing cash alert prompts Kourtney to recall she hasn't seen an iPad for days.

"The fact that money's missing from my wallet definitely doesn't feel like a coincidence," she adds. "We had an iPad missing in the house too. I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn't right."

The new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed before her current trip to Armenia with sister Kim, will air in the U.S. on Sunday.