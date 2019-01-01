Drew Barrymore to host daytime talk show

Drew Barrymore has landed her dream job - CBS network bosses have picked up the actress's first daytime talk show.

The Charlie's Angels star is set to front her own series late next year.

"It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show," she said in a statement to Variety. "I'm truly thrilled and honoured to be creating this show with CBS."

Barrymore will also serve as an executive producer.

Accordingly, Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, is thrilled to be working with the 44-year-old.

"We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years," he added. "We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers."