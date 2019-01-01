Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley to star in romantic drama

Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley are teaming up for a new romantic drama.

The duo will star in and produce The Last Letter from Your Lover, which is based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes, according to editors at Variety.

Actress and director Augustine Frizzell will helm the love story, which follows journalist Ellie, played by Jones, who uncovers a series of love letters that document the romance in the 1960s between two star-crossed lovers.

Woodley will play Jennifer Stirling, who writes about her affair with Anthony O'Hare, played by Callum Turner, in the letters.

Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Ncuti Gatwa will also appear in the movie, which will begin shooting in Mallorca, Spain on 14 October. Production will later move to the U.K.

Moyes's novel was first published in 2010, and has sold more than three million copies, and been translated into 33 languages.

Pete Czernin, Graham Broadbent, Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss are producing, with leading ladies Jones and Woodley serving as executive producers.

The 35-year-old will next be seen alongside Eddie Redmayne in historical drama The Aeronauts, and has landed a role in George Clooney's sci-fi epic Good Morning, Midnight, set to be released next year.

Golden Globe-nominated actress Woodley recently finished a star turn in the second season of the hit HBO show, Big Little Lies.