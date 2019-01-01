Ruby Rose shares emotional post for World Mental Health Day

Ruby Rose opened up about her lifelong psychological struggles as she shared an emotional snap in honour of World Mental Health Day.

The Orange Is the New Black actress posted pictures of herself in a hospital bed and as a child on Instagram on Thursday, as she candidly told fans about her hospitalisation prior to her role in the hit Netflix series.

"I've struggled with mental health my entire life. I was first diagnosed with depression at 13, then major depressive disorder at 16. When I was 18 I found out I had Dissociative amnesia," she captioned the images.

Ruby revealed it was a chance encounter with an old school friend that alerted her to the issues, as she didn't remember half of what the pal spoke about from their old times together - causing her to investigate the cause of the memory lapse.

"I was also diagnosed with Bipolar for a long time until it turned out I just had depression.. the pure sad depression without the fun and not so fun parts of mania, it was an overactive thyroid that created that misdiagnosis," the 33-year-old recalled, explaining her life was disrupted by several misdiagnoses.

"On medication, off medication, on and off and on and off per each wrong diagnoses. There were hospitalisations, suicide attempts as young as 12. Cut to therapy and meditation, cut to seeing me at ever self-help section of every bookstore. Cut to a brain scan which showed I had severe PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)... cut to more therapy and tests that led me to my final diagnosis... C-PTSD. Complex PTSD."

However, the Batwoman actress has found strength in her struggles, and shared with fans: "What I have learned from the struggles of mental health... It's that self-love and self-care is more important than anything else."