Amber Rose chooses rock star name for newborn son

Amber Rose became a new mum on Thursday, and chose a rock star name for her baby boy.

The model ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa welcomed son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with rapper beau Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, and shared several videos from inside the delivery room to her Instagram Stories.

In the clips, A.E. was seen spending time with his other half's family while waiting for his baby to be born, as well as playing the traditional game of "rock, paper, scissors" with Amber and Wiz's six-year-old son Sebastian.

Amber left it up to A.E. to announce his first-born's arrival, with the rapper sharing a snap of himself kissing his son's head as he wrote: "Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now. Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar (sic)."

Amber and A.E. announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in April, almost a year after they started dating.