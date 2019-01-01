Anne Hathaway's son hates her singing voice

Anne Hathaway's son is her biggest critic when it comes to her singing voice.

The Devil Wears Prada star shares three-year-old Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman, and confessed the youngster is not totally sold on his mother's performing credentials just yet.

"My son hates my singing voice…" she laughed in an interview with U.S. TV show Extra at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime series Modern Love. "Right now he is very into The Lion King. He’s Simba, of course, and my husband is Mufasa, of course. I am Zazu. I am the annoying, nasal, officious Zazu.

“So I am allowed to sing now, but only as a nasal British man," she quipped.

Anne, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, also shared an update on her wellbeing with fans, and suggested she's had her fair share of down days since announcing the exciting news on Instagram in July.

“Kid feels great today, so I feel well,” she smiled. “Today’s a good day. Some days you wake up and you’re like, ‘Really, that’s my face?’ You kind of feel carved from butter.”

And in another interview on the red carpet at the Modern Love premiere, the Oscar winner sweetly revealed the kindest thing her son has ever done.

"I can’t help but think my son, you know, my labor was very quick with him. That was pretty kind," she told People.

Modern Love debuts 18 October.