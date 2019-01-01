NEWS Joaquin Phoenix hit a fire department truck with his car on Tuesday Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Joker' actor was making a right turn out of a West Hollywood car park when his Tesla scraped the bumper of the unoccupied vehicle.



According to TMZ, Joaquin parked up again and tracked down the paramedics, who were on a call, and explained he had misjudged and not made a wide enough turn.



Police were called to the scene, insurance information was exchanged and a damage report had to be taken because the vehicle is L.A. County property.



The 44-year-old actor was described as "cordial" and "easy to deal with" and ultimately wasn't ticketed over the incident.



However, Joaquin's car was the most affected by the impact of the collision, with damage to the right front quarter panel. The paramedics' truck only had a minor bumper scratch.



Meanwhile, the 'Walk the Line' star recently admitted he "can't imagine" life without acting.



He said: "It's hard for me not to get sentimental about acting, because this industry has provided me with so much. I can't imagine a life without it. Work is one of the most fulfilling things that I do. I don't know what I'd have done if I hadn't been successful. I got super lucky."



But Joaquin wasn't initially sure about taking on the role in 'Joker' as he's been wasn't sure he could "pull off" the troubled character.



He added: "I've been struggling with making decisions for the last few years. I wasn't certain this was right for me, but I also wasn't certain that it was something I could pull off. It's important to know that I get along with the director because I've had a couple of situations where I didn't. That's very difficult to deal with."