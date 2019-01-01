Jameela Jamil opens up about past suicide attempt

Jameela Jamil has urged fans struggling with their mental health to seek help after opening up about a past suicide attempt.

The Good Place actress chose World Mental Health Day to speak out about her personal struggles, taking to Twitter to post the emotional plea.

"This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life. I'm so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) to treat my severe PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)," she wrote. "I urge you to hang on just a bit longer and ask for help if you need it. Because things can turn around. I promise."

Sharing the same comment on her Instagram profile, she went on to encourage her followers to access therapy if they can and to not to feel ashamed about needing support.

"Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to access affordable therapy. But if you can't, in the mean time, there are helplines ( @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta ) and community groups online around the world and friends and family who might surprise you as to how supportive they can be," the star continued.

"It's not something you have to tolerate on your own. You have nothing to hide or be ashamed of. I feel you. I've been there. And it's a process of radical self forgiveness, patience and care that will help you out."

Jameela concluded: "It feels like the pain, nightmares and exhaustion will never end sometimes, but they can. And they will."

It's clearly been an emotional week for the 33-year-old, who also revealed she secretly battled cancer twice as she clapped back at a troll on social media.

She also suffers from a coeliac disease and severe food allergies, and her spine was damaged when she was hit by a car when she was 17.