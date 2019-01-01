Anne Hathaway: 'Baby number two is almost here'

Anne Hathaway is counting down the days to the birth of her second child but she's keeping they sex and due date secret.

The Oscar winner and her huge baby bump visited U.S. show Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday (11Oct19), and while she was clearly excited to meet the new arrival, she's not prepared to divulge any information about it at all.

Asked if she knows the sex, she laughed, "Oh yeah I do", and though her long maternity dress featured shades of pink, she refused to confirm her wardrobe choice was a hint she's expecting a girl.

"I’m not going to confirm that," she smiled. "I will say that we’re not all the way cooked but clearly we’re pretty close. I’m at that part where I'm starting to look at nursing (breastfeeding) tops."

And while she and husband Adam Shulman are waiting, the couple is having fun with the endless questions they're asked about the imminent birth. Admitting she loves "to wind people up", Hathaway added, "It’s really cruel, but I enjoy it so much".

"Everyone’s so sincere about it (pregnancy) and happy for you and being nice to you and all those things, so I like to twist that," the Ocean's 8 star smiled.

The pair's favourite game is teasing people who ask if they have a name picked out - a prank they started when Anne was pregnant with the couple's first child, Jonathan, now three. Their response, she smiled, is to "try to come up with names that are beautiful-sounding but will make other people intensely uncomfortable".

"With Jonathan, we came up with the name 'Quandre'," Hathaway explained, "And then you correct them, and they never get it right."